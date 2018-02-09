Henrico family mourns loved one killed in West End crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- The man killed when the Honda Accord he was riding in crashed in Henrico's West End Thursday night has been identified by family as Rena Chhay. The 27-year-old Henrico man was one of three people in a car that sped away after a Henrico Police officer attempted a traffic stop at Staples Mill and Hungary roads.

Chhay was friends with Debra Renee Eckhart, also passenger in the car, who died in the crash. Debra, 25, is also from Henrico.

Rena's brother and sister said their family was devastated and asked for privacy during this difficult time.

Other family members have set-up a memorial fund to help pay for funeral costs.

"Many of you may have known Rena and know he was the most selfless, generous and kind person you have met. His abrupt death has us all in shock," the said. "W thank you for any help you can give to help cover the cost of his funeral."

Rena's brother and sister said their brother only knew the driver of the car for about a month, and that he was better friends with Eckhart.

The driver of the car was wanted by police in West Virginia for a probation violation and robbery, Crime Insider sources told Burkett. He also had warrants out for a driving infraction in Henrico County. The driver was taken to the hospital after police took him into custody when he ran from the crash scene.

His name is being withheld until it is released by Henrico Police.

"The crash remains under investigation, and no charges have been filed," a Henrico Police spokesperson said.

After he sped away from officers -- at about 6:50 p.m. Thursday -- his vehicle crashed into another vehicle, ran off Hungary Road, crashed through a fence, and hit a car parked in front of Nancy Anderson's West End home.

"I thought, 'oh my word' and like I said we saw the young man fleeing and all of the sudden, I’m locking doors and the police had the dogs back here," Anderson said. "I feel sorry for the family. I just can’t imagine getting a knock on my door and saying your son and your daughter is deceased."

Chhay's Facebook page indicated he previously attended Tucker High School and J. Sargeant Reynolds Community College.

