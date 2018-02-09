‘It’s in the Bag’ event nets $22,000 to help people battling cancer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- It was a night of fun and fashion, as CBS 6 proudly helped sponsor the 12th annual "It's in the Bag" event, benefiting CancerLINC.

CancerLINC is a Central Virginia based non-profit that connects cancer patients and their families with legal assistance, financial and community resources. Their staff and vast network of attorneys work daily to ensure that no cancer patient goes without necessary support services.

"It's in the Bag," which helps to support our efforts and create awareness about the organization, was hosted by CBS 6 anchor/reporter Tracy Sears at the Westin of Richmond.

CBS 6 Anchor Reba Hollingsworth and "Virginia This Morning" host Jessica Noll also donated handbags for the event's silent auction.

The live auction, with Ernie Rogers from BlackTie Auction, gave supporters the chance to bid on exclusive handbags from designers like Versace, Kate Spade, Thaddeus DuBois and Sarah Jessica Parker.

The event helped raise more than $22,000 to help people battling cancer.