2 seriously injured after car strikes jersey wall, overturns on I-95

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – Two people are seriously injured after a vehicle struck the jersey wall and overturned on Interstate 95 in Chesterfield County.

Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash at approximately 9:10 p.m. at northbound I-95 at exit 61 (Route 10).

“The Trooper’s preliminary investigation reveals that the driver of a 4-door Lincoln sedan (two occupants) was traveling in the right lane on the northbound side of Interstate 95, swerved to the left striking the jersey wall and overturning onto its roof,” said a State Police spokesperson.

The driver and passenger of the vehicle were transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Charges are pending, and crash remains under investigation.

Debris from the damaged jersey wall scattered on the southbound side of I-95, closing multiple lanes. All northbound and southbound lanes have reopened.

The SB right and center lanes are now open on I-95 near mm 61 following an earlier crash. The left lane remains closed. The NB left and center lanes remain closed. The backup is 1.5 miles NB and SB. Continue to expect delays. @ChesterfieldVa #Cfield — VDOT Richmond (@VaDOTRVA) February 10, 2018