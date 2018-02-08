× YMCA 10k Training Teams

RICHMOND, Va. —

YMCA 10k Training Team leads up to the Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10k.

The YMCA 10K Training Team, is a 10-week training program leading up to the Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10k. The program kicked off on February 3 and will have weekly Saturday group running and walking sessions. There are twenty sites hosting the training teams throughout the Richmond area including 16 YMCA branches as well as the Richmond Community Hospital and Bellemeade Community Center and two stroller-friendly group locations taking place at Deep Run Park in Henrico and Rockwood Park in Chesterfield.

Registration for the training team is open at a rate of $60, which includes entry into the race and group training in a fun, organized, and safe setting. All skill and experience levels are welcome, with walking, jogging, and running groups. Experienced and supportive coaches will get you ready for a great Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10k experience on April 14. To sign up or for more information visit https://www.sportsbackers.org/.