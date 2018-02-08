× Two men arrested for Glen Allen burglaries

HENRICO, Va. — Henrico Police made two arrests for burglaries they said were committed in the 10000 block of Brook Road.

On Jan.31, around 2 a.m., Henrico Police responded to a business in the 10000 block of Brook Road for an alarm. Officers discovered the business had been broken into and money was stolen. Later that day, officers responded to another business in the 10100 block for another burglary where money was also stolen.

The investigation into these burglaries identified Gabriel John Montez,19, and Kishen Devang Vashi, 24, both of Henrico, as the persons responsible. Montez and Vashi were charged with two counts each of burglary, grand larceny, possession of burglary tools, and six counts of conspiracy to commit a felony.