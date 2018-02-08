Ringthebell

RICHMOND, Va – The drinks weren’t the only thing illegal on this Big Herm Thursday! The popular Richmond caterer showed us how to make his “boozy” shrimp appetizer made with his drink of choice.. Crown Royal! Big Herm’s Kitchen is located at 315 N 2nd St., in Richmond. For more information, visit www.bighermskitchenrva.com/517

BIG HERM’S “BOOZY” SHRIMP APPETIZER

Ingredients:

1 fresh lemon, halved

1 pound shrimp frozen and raw, with shells

1 stick unsalted butter

1 red bell pepper, finely chopped

Salt and black pepper to taste

4 garlic cloves, minced

1/2 Crown Royal

2 tsp sugar

2 tablespoons grated orange zest

2 teaspoons ancho pepper

1. Squeeze the juice of the lemon halves into a medium-size saucepan. Then add the squeezed rinds and fill the saucepan three-fourths full with generously salted water. Bring to a boil and drop the frozen shrimp into the water, cover and remove from the heat. After a minute, begin to check for doneness. The shrimp should be nicely pink and cooked all the way through. Drain. Cool and peel the shrimp, then roughly chop them into smallish bite-sized pieces. Set aside.

2. In a 12-inch sauté pan, melt the butter over medium heat.

3. Stir in the red bell pepper. Sprinkle salt and pepper and continue to gently cook until just tender, about 3 minutes.

4. Add the garlic and cook until about 30 seconds.

5. Add in crown, return to a simmer and cook for 30 seconds.

6. Stir in the orange zest, Ancho pepper, sugar and the reserved chopped shrimp and any of their juices.

7. Continue to simmer until most of the liquid has been absorbed.

8. Remove from the heat and allow to cool 10 minutes.