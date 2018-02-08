Police identify suspect in Hillside Court murder

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond Police detectives have identified a suspect in a homicide in Richmond’s Hillside Court neighborhood last month.

Police are asking the public to help locate 26-year-old Tyvon M. Williams, who is considered armed and dangerous.

Williams is wanted on charges of first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony for the murder of 23-year-old Javon I. Patron.

On the early morning of January 6, officers responded to the 1600 block of Rosecrest Avenue in Hillside Court for reports of a shooting.

When police arrived, they found Patron, of the 2500 block of Alexander Avenue, shot in the rear of a dwelling. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police found a second adult male suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Williams is described as a black male, 6-foot-4-inches tall, weighing approximately 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Detectives urge citizens to call 911 if they see Tyvon Williams.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective A. Coates at (804) 646-0729 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com.