‘I was literally shaking’: Social media users outraged over ‘potty training’ video

OKLAHOMA CITY -- A video with the caption "Potty Training 101" has people furious after it surfaced on Snapchat.

In the footage, a man can be seen picking up a child with what looks like a bottle of hot sauce in his other hand. The boy is seen squirming and crying.

The part creating the most concern on social media, according to KFOR, is when the man appears to pour the hot sauce in his hand and rub it on the boy's face as he screams.

"As soon as I saw it, I was literally shaking and crying," said Shana Honeycutt, who spotted the video online. "I absolutely, 100 percent believe that putting hot sauce in your child's pants and wiping it on their face is absolutely child abuse."

The recording was originally posted in a private Facebook group, but then members made it public since so many people were outraged. The boy's mother, who is a member of the private group, told everyone the child is fine.

"He told me, when he was a child, that it was done to him," Honeycutt remembered the man in the video saying.

The video has hundreds of shares and got the attention of Choctaw and Midwest City police in Oklahoma, as well as the Department of Human Services.

"If you see something on social media, one great thing that would really help us out is if you could ... provide the name of the person who posted the video," said Casey White with the Department of Human Services. "Even better would be to either record or screenshot that video or that picture."

DHS officials told KFOR they can't specifically comment on the case, but urged people to call their hotline if they suspect any type of abuse.

"We just asked, if people see something, to say something to us," White said.

Honeycutt said she's glad she did something to help the boy.

"I'm a mother, also. I have a 4-year-old and a 1-year-old, and I can't imagine doing that to my child myself, let alone a man I'm dating," Honeycutt said.

Honeycutt said she wants to see a thorough investigation and help for the parents.

"They both need some education on what is considered abuse and appropriate responses and how to potty train appropriately," she said.