The HofGarden to donate some pizza profits to help Richmond schools

RICHMOND, Va. — While city leaders (and residents) continue to debate increasing Richmond’s meals tax to raise money for Richmond Public Schools, The HofGarden on West Broad Street is putting some of its pizza profits toward education.

Bobby Kruger and owner Carter Snipes will donate $1 for every pizza sold over the next 90 days to Building a Better RPS, a non-profit formed by parents of children who attend Richmond Public Schools.

On the pizza menu (all are named after David Hasselhoff movies or characters) are some new things for Richmond.

A riff on tarte flambeé (flammkuchen in German), an Alsatian flatbread, shows up as The Zardu Hasselfrau on menu and has house bacon, leeks and and creme fraiche. Also, a margarita pizza, The John Smith D’Artagnan, that has the familiar basil, tomato and fresh mozzarella.

The charitable pies will continue supporting a different charity every three months .

Pizza will be available on the rooftop via a new brick oven coming later this year.

Lunch Break with Robey Martin takes you inside some of Richmond’s most anticipated restaurants before they open. Take a tour and meet the people responsible for turning Richmond into a culinary destination. Click here to suggest the next place Robey should take a lunch break.