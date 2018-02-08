Gunman opens fire on car parked outside Henrico home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- One man was shot when a gunman opened fire on a car parked outside a Henrico home, Crime Insider sources revealed to Jon Burkett.

The condition of the shooting victim, described by those same sources and family members as a 19-year-old man, has not yet been released.

The victim was shot while he sat in a car outside a home near the intersection of Westcliffe Avenue and Pilots Lane, in eastern Henrico, Crime Insider sources indicated.

Henrico Police have not yet officially commented on the shooting, the shooting victim, or whether or not they have a suspect in the crime.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips and photos here.