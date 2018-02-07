Driver asks for help fixing I-195 on ramp hazard: ‘I thought they would have fixed it’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- One driver is asking the CBS 6 Problem Solvers for help to find out who is responsible for fixing an issue with a ramp headed to I-195 in Richmond.

Joseph Turner is desperate to find out who is responsible for fixing a road hazard along Idlewood Avenue near the I-195 on ramp he encounters on his drive to work.

“When they repaved I-195, I though they would have fixed it, but it hasn’t gotten any better," Turner said. "I have been reporting to VDOT online and nothing has come of that."

VDOT spokesperson Bethany Glover said the online reply Turner received showing the issue was resolved was automated and did not spell additional details about the area.

“It’s right on the edge of our jurisdiction with Richmond, so it's understandable they’d send the request to us and we are working closely with Richmond’s Department of Public Works to make sure repairs are made,” Glover added.

She says frustrated driers who find themselves dipping and dodging potholes like these along I-95 are encouraged to report them as soon as they spot them, so crews can tackle them ASAP.

What causes potholes?

“Potholes form after periods of low temps when moisture seeps into pavements, freezes then expands, then it thaws again and causes the pavement to crumble,” Glover previously told CBS 6.

If a new pothole shows up in your neighborhood, reach out to your local city, county, or VDOT at 1-800-367-ROAD depending on who maintains your roads.

In Henrico, workers try to fulfill requests and make repairs within 24 hours. VDOT will respond based on priority.

Richmond residents are encouraged report potholes to the city by calling 3-1-1 or on www.Richmondgov.com.

If your car ends up in the repair shop because of a pothole you can file a damage claim through VDOT or your local jurisdiction. Each case is looked at individually and depending on the circumstances you could be paid for your troubles.

