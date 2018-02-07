× Southern Railway Taphouse brings bar-arcade to downtown Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — The trend of bar-arcades is spilling out of Scott’s Addition and into downtown Richmond.

Southern Railway Taphouse at 100 S. 14th St. is preparing to double its size by taking the second floor above the restaurant to install a new bar-arcade, extra dining space and another full bar.

General manager Mark Chavez confirmed the plan, which will add 6,000 square feet to the restaurant’s footprint.

“This has been about two years in the making,” Chavez said.

Work is ongoing to renovate the space, which according to a city permit is estimated at $100,000. Pending city approval, Chavez said, the new space should be open by August.

“Expect to see a mix of 50 to 60 games in the gaming area,” Chavez said, with popular old-school arcade games, pinball and Skee Ball machines and board games.

