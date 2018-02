RICHMOND, Va – Noah’s Children is a great resource in our community as it’s Richmond’s only organization for childhood hospice and palliative care. The organization is celebrating its 20th Anniversary. Dr. Bob Archuleta, Founder and Medical Director stopped by to talk about the work they do and to preview The Children’s Hope Gala that’s coming up Saturday, March 17th from 6pm to 10pm at the Jefferson Hotel. For more information about the gala to go https://www.501auctions.com/childrenshope

http://www.noahschildren.org/