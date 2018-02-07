Mothers accuse day care of waxing their toddlers’ eyebrows

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PASCO, Wash. — Two mothers say someone at a Washington state day care center waxed their toddlers' eyebrows without permission, according to KREM.

Alyssa Salgado and Glenda Maria Cruz say they dropped their children off Thursday morning at the Pasco facility, and when they picked them up they noticed a red, splotchy patch between their eyebrows where hair used to be.

"I think it's a scratch but as soon as (I) get home I get a closer look these WOMEN decided to WAX MY DAUGHTERS uni brow," Salgado, 19, wrote on Facebook. "I birthed my daughter and love every little thing about her and these so called women took it upon themselves to correct the way my daughter should look."

Cruz said that her son wouldn't let her touch his face, saying that it hurt.

"My son can't talk and I don't know what he has been through," Cruz wrote on Facebook. "It's really hard honestly because he's just a baby he cant defend himself he's not even 2 yet."

The childcare center is located on the Columbia Basin College, and is run by the Boys and Girls Club of Benton and Franklin Counties. Organization officials say they take the allegations seriously and "will work to support the investigation process."

Columbia Basin College posted this statement on Facebook:

Columbia Basin College (CBC) was made aware that the Boys and Girls Club of Benton and Franklin counties is investigating a complaint regarding its staff at its childcare center operated for the Pasco School District on the campus of CBC. In addition, the Washington State Department of Early Learning, the licensing agency for childcare centers, will be doing its own investigation beginning Monday at the childcare center. The Boys and Girls Club, Pasco School District, and Columbia Basin College take these allegations seriously and will work together to support the investigation process. The Boys and Girls Club childcare center provides care and early learning for children of parents who attend New Horizons Alternative High School which is also located on the CBC Pasco campus.