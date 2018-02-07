Missing 70-year-old Petersburg man may be driving Honda SUV

PETERSBURG, Va. — Police in Petersburg are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 70-year-old man who may be driving a Honda SUV.

Lt. Emanuel Chambliss with the Petersburg Bureau of Police said Clifford S. Bonney disappeared from his home in the 1700 block of S. Sycamore Street on Wednesday.

Police said Bonney may require medical attention due to recent health concerns.

Bonney is described as a white male, 6 feet tall and weighing 185 pounds. He is bald and has blue eyes.

Police said he is likely driving a 2017 white Honda Pilot with Virginia registration 45CB.

If you have seen Bonney, contact Detective Jason Sharp and the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212 or text the keyword pdcash followed by the tip and send to 274637.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.

