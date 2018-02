RICHMOND, Va. — Construction workers have ruptured a gas line in Richmond’s Jackson Ward neighborhood.

West Marshall Street, between 1st Street and N Adams Street, is shut down as crews repair the line.

No evacuations have been ordered yet, but neighbors and businesses have been notified to avoid the area.

This is a developing story.

