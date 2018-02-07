13 dogs seized from Richmond home after owner’s arrest

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond Animal Care and Control seized 13 dogs from a home after the dogs’ owner was arrested in Richmond.

Carlton Hardy, 51, was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon on Tuesday, February 6, Richmond Police confirmed.

Hardy was arrested at a home along the 1800 block of Ingram Avenue in South Richmond.

“During the investigation, 13 dogs and several firearms were recovered. Animal Care and Control is the lead concerning the animal recovery,” a Richmond Police spokesperson said. “The investigation is on-going. Additional information will be released as it becomes available.”

Anyone with information was asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.