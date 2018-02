RICHMOND, Va – In honor of Black History Month, the sons of two Tuskegee Airmen will speak at the Virginia War Memorial about their father’s an the legacy of African-Americans in the military from WWII through today. Jim Triesler from the Virginia War Memorial stopped by our studio to preview the event. You can hear Captain Howard Baugh and Mr. Frank Bland Saturday, February 17th from 2 – 3pm. CBS 6’s own Greg McQuade will be emceeing the event.

http://vawarmemorial.org​