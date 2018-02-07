Faison Center introduces Community Access Training program

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond’s Faison Center has long been at the forefront of education about and research into Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD). The Center now works with some 250 families with a loved one who has autism, ranging in age from 18 months to early adulthood.

Last week, the Faison Center introduced its Community Access Training program which includes a driving simulator to help young people with autism learn to drive, or become better passengers and pedestrians.

It is the product of a collaboration with Clemson University and a grant from the Smithfield Foods Foundation.

Faison CEO Brian McCann stopped by the CBS 6 studio recently to talk about this pioneering program which will provide families with another crucial element towards independence.