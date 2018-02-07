75-year-old man killed pulling out of Chesterfield driveway

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Police have released the name of a 75-year-old man killed after he was hit pulling out of his driveway in Chesterfield County Wednesday afternoon.

Lt. Justin Aronson with Chesterfield Police said the crash happened at 3 p.m. in the 12900 block of Spring Run Road.

Police said the driver of a Chevrolet Tahoe, 75-year-old Charles Bowers, was pulling out of his driveway when he was struck by a Ford Focus headed south on Spring Run Road.

Bowers, of the 12900 block of Spring Run Road, was transported to St. Francis Medical Center where he died of his injuries.

The driver of the Focus was not hurt and remained at the scene.

Aronson said that speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash.

Police said their investigation into the crash is ongoing.

