The Home Depot is hiring hundreds for Richmond-area stores

RICHMOND, Va. — The Home Depot is hiring more than 350 associates in the Richmond-area as the hardware superstore prepares for the spring, their busiest selling season.

“College students, retirees and veterans are encouraged to apply,” said the company. “From sales and cashiers to operations and online order fulfillment, opportunities include both permanent part-time and seasonal positions in the company’s stores and distribution facilities.”

Available positions vary by store.

If you are interested in applying to The Home Depot, click here or text HOMEDEPOT to 52270.

4 tips to help you nail your HOME DEPOT interview:

Take some time to research The Home Depot. Making a good first impression is all about being prepared. Before your interview, visit our stores to learn about our different departments and products. Think about potential interview questions relevant to the position you’re applying for, and practice how you plan to answer those questions.

Relax and be yourself. Be confident and let your personality shine. We want to get to know you and see your enthusiasm about the opportunity to work in our stores.

Tell us what’s unique about you. Do you speak any additional languages? Do you have any specific interests or relevant experience? This is your chance tell us what sets you a part from the crowd.

Be ready to share how you like to serve customers. At The Home Depot, excellent customer service is at the core of our values. We want someone who is willing to go above and beyond to help our customers successfully complete their home projects. Let us know about your previous customer service experience, and tell us about how you can work as a member of a team to put the customer first.