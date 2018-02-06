Soul-Stirring Musical Tribute To Marian Anderson

RICHMOND, Va – The Richmond Performing Arts Alliance is hosting Virginia Opera’s special musical presentation “Deep River: Marian Anderson’s Journey” in celebration of Black History Month. Janet Starke, Executive Director of RPAA stopped by along with the stars of the show, Melanie Campbell and Phillip Bullock to share a preview and share a song. The show is LIVE on stage Saturday, February 17th at the Gottwald Playhouse at the Dominion Energy Center. For more information go to http://www.rpaalliance.com​