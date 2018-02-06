× Person injured after vehicle drives into Richmond salon

RICHMOND, Va. — A person was injured when a vehicle drove into the Dominican Sisters Salon in the 2500 block of Sheila Lane.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A floor mat bunched up, according to Richmond Police, and somehow the driver hit the gas. The vehicle lurched forward into the store and hit a patron inside the store.

The driver was charged with reckless driving and driving while suspended.

A salon occupies the storefront.

