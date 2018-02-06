Person injured after vehicle drives into Richmond salon
RICHMOND, Va. — A person was injured when a vehicle drove into the Dominican Sisters Salon in the 2500 block of Sheila Lane.
The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
A floor mat bunched up, according to Richmond Police, and somehow the driver hit the gas. The vehicle lurched forward into the store and hit a patron inside the store.
The driver was charged with reckless driving and driving while suspended.
A salon occupies the storefront.
This is a developing story and people can submit pictures and newstips here.