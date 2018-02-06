× Henrico Schools Superintendent Pat Kinlaw announces retirement

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Pat Kinlaw, who has served as Henrico County Public Schools superintendent since 2014, will retire in June.

“I want to thank you for what you do each day to support our precious students and school community,” Kinlaw said in a prepared statement. “Please know that I am forever indebted to what you do and the opportunities, wonderful relationships and kindness that you have extended to me over the last 20 years.”

Kinlaw came in Henrico in 1997, serving first as the director of staff development and later as both assistant superintendent for administrative services and deputy superintendent of schools.

The Henrico School Board will hold a public meet February 13 to discuss its search for a new superintendent.

The county hopes to name the new superintendent by July 1.

“In 2017, the number of fully state accredited schools in Henrico County rose to 54 out of 67 elementary, middle and high schools – the highest number of fully accredited schools in five years,” a Henrico Schools spokesman said touting Kinlaw’s achievements as superintendent. “Also in 2017, under Kinlaw’s leadership, Henrico County Public Schools received a national honor for remaking its Code of Student Conduct and related student support systems.”

In retirement, Kinlaw said he planned to spend more time with his family, travel, and sleep in on snow days.