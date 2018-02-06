× NarWhals Rolled Ice Cream to open in Carytown

RICHMOND, Va. — A rolled ice cream shop is planting its tusk in Carytown.

NarWhals Rolled Ice Cream, which started last August as a pop-up cart, is preparing to open its first permanent location at 3313-B W. Cary St.

Owner Raul Henriquez said he started the business with a partner who has since left, and running NarWhals on his own eventually wore him down, particularly rolling the heavy cart every day outside Zzaam Fresh Korean Grill up the street.

“I don’t even know how I did it,” Henriquez said.

The plan wasn’t always to set up a brick-and-mortar spot, but Henriquez said after a few months of saving and help from an outside investor, he took out a lease on the new space, which sits left of Loose Screw Tattoo.

“I started working on the property, and the investor put the money up,” he said.

NarWhals is leasing the 1,000-square-foot space and looking to open in a few weeks.

