RICHMOND, Va – Celebrity personal trainer and author Bob Harper unexpectedly suffered a heart attack a year ago. In recognition of National Heart Month, Bob has partnered up with AstraZeneca to present “Survivors Have Heart” campaign that encourages patients to work with their healthcare provider to create a treatment plan and stick to it. Dr. Warren Wexelman, President of the American Heart Association’s Brooklyn, NY Chapter also joined the conversation.

