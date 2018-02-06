× Daniel Gary killed in truck crash

KING AND QUEEN COUNTY, Va. — Police identified the Aylett man killed Monday night in King and Queen County crash as 24-year-old Daniel Richard Gary.

“The Trooper’s preliminary investigation reveals that a 2002 Dodge Ram 1500 [driven by Gary] was traveling westbound on Route 619 and crossed the double solid line into the eastbound lane of travel. Gary then ran off road left striking a tree, spinning the car, and forcing it to roll over onto its roof,” Virginia State Police Sgt Keeli Hill said. “Gary was not wearing his seatbelt and succumbed to his injuries at the scene.”

Police responded to the crash Monday, February 5, at approximately 11:09 p.m.

Gary was the only person in the truck when it crashed.