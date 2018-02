Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - The longest running auto show on the East Coast is back, and Brian Wenk from Asphalt Angels Auto Club joined us in the studio to share the details behind the event. The 56th Annual Rod and Custom Car Classic kicks off on Friday, February 9th and continues through Sunday, February 11th at the Meadow Event Park in Doswell.

For more information you can visit http://www.asphaltangel.net

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY THE ASPHALT ANGELS AUTO CLUB}