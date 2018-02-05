× Saxon Shoes tries on new size at Short Pump

RICHMOND, Va. — A Richmond retail staple is celebrating its 65th year in business with a bit of a shakeup in Short Pump, while stepping back into online sales.

Saxon Shoes is downsizing from its current two-floor store at Short Pump Town Center to occupy only its upstairs suite.

“I have nothing against the steps, but I’ve gone up enough steps over the course of 12 years,” joked President Gary Weiner, whose parents started the company in 1953.

He said the company is moving its kids’ section upstairs. Weiner said Saxon isn’t reducing its inventory despite reducing its footprint.

“We’re adding some new and different things – some brands no one’s seen around here before,” he said.

