Former Chipotle corporate manager to open Salt & Forge in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — It was a trip to Richmond during the 2015 UCI Road World Championships that helped forge David Hahn’s confidence to take a leap into the city’s restaurant scene.

“You could see the potential,” Hahn said. “You could tell that [the city] was on the cusp of doing something great.”

A year later, the Colorado native left his job with Chipotle corporate as an operations and training manager and bought a building in a pocket of Jackson Ward that’s been a mini-magnet for restaurants.

Next month, Hahn will open Salt & Forge, a 40-seat eatery on the ground level of the two-story building at 312 N. Second St.

Richmond-based Hunnicutt Construction is the general contractor renovating the building, which Hahn purchased for $260,000 in October 2016. The top floor will house two apartments.

