Police asking for help solving 12-year-old Museum District cold case

RICHMOND, Va. -- Twelve years ago Monday, Michael Dobbs was gunned down on a Museum District street.

While Richmond Police believe the motive was robbery, they also believe at least two people know what happened that night.

Police released scene video Monday with the hopes of jogging someone’s memory.

Dobbs, a 22-year-old recent college graduate, was killed on Super Bowl Sunday 2006 while visiting a high school friend in the Fan.

Detective Joseph Fultz says the night he was killed, Dobbs walked down Ellwood Avenue towards Carytown where his car was parked.

By the time police were called to the corner of Ellwood and Auburn, Dobbs had died from his gunshot wound. Toxicology reports showed he wasn't under the influence of alcohol or of drugs. His wallet and his cell phone were stolen.

Detectives say Dobbs may have been arguing with or trying to fight off his attackers and they are confident someone has the clue that could solve the cold case.

"I believe there were two witnesses that saw him in an altercation with two other males,” said Fultz. “It ended up being a fight... and the people who saw that should come forward and let us know."

Anyone with information about this cold case is asked to call Major Crimes Detective Joseph Fultz at (804) 646-3929 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at http://www.7801000.com.