Man wearing Chicago Bears sweatshirt wanted in Church Hill package theft

RICHMOND, Va. – A man wearing a Chicago Bears sweatshirt is wanted after police say he stole a package off the porch of a home in Richmond’s Church Hill neighborhood.

Richmond Police responded to the 400 block of North 26th Street for a report of a larceny at around 8:30 a.m. Sunday, January 28.

“Police were told a package was delivered to a residence within the block on Friday, Jan. 26 and around 7:40 p.m., the suspect walked onto the porch and knocked on the front door. When no one answered, he picked up the package and went in an unknown direction,” said a police spokesperson.

Police are now asking for the public’s help to identify the suspect.

He is described as a black male with dark facial hair. At the time of the theft, he was wearing a Chicago Bears sweatshirt, a multi-colored baseball cap, and medium colored cargo pants.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call First Precinct Detective Adrian Partain at (804) 646-1290 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at http://www.7801000.com.