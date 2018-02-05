× Students uninjured in Dinwiddie bus crash

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. — A Dinwiddie School bus was involved in a minor accident Monday morning, according to a spokesperson for Dinwiddie County Public Schools.

Five Southside Elementary School students on the bus were not hurt.

The school system called the accident, at the intersection of Ritchie Avenue and Boydton Plank Road, a “no-fault” accident.

Numerous school systems around Central Virginia opened two hours late Monday due to icy roads.

Dinwiddie Schools opened on time. The school system did not indicate whether or not the weather played a role in the accident.