Amy Vu surprises Richmond mail carrier for national appreciation day

RICHMOND, Va. — You may not know this, but February 4 is National Thank A Mail Carrier Day!

In celebration of the appreciation day, CBS 6 reporter and producer Amy Vu, surprised a Richmond mail carrier in the Fan District with a special present.

Mail carriers are responsible for getting mail to residents six days a week. Kim is among the thousands of mail carriers that make sure that happens.

“We do this thing called CBS 6 Gives, so we just wanted to surprise you and make sure you stay warm,” said Vu.

Vu surprised Kim with some hand warmers on an especially cold winter day and a gift card to treat herself to a gift.

“Thank you for all that you do,” said Vu.

“I appreciate the surprise!” Kim replied.

Watch previous CBS 6 Gives segments online here.