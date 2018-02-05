Dozens crash on icy Richmond-area roads

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Icy road conditions are being blamed for at least dozens of crashes on Central Virginia interstates, according to Virginia State Police.

"[At 4:35 a.m.] we have approximately 25 crashes that are active within the 21 counties and four cities encompassing the Richmond Division. The majority of the crashes involve damage to vehicles and no injuries. Any injuries that have been reported have been minor," Virginia State Police spokesperson Sgt Keeli Hill said. "The Virginia State Police are encouraging Drivers to use caution for potential black ice as they travel this morning especially on bridges, and overpasses."

Among the crashes, the right and center lanes are closed on Interstate 64 west near Staples Mill Rd. (mm 185) at 6 a.m., according to VDOT. The ramp to Staples Mill Rd. (Exit 185) was also closed.

Police offered the following advice to drivers:

Add extra time to reach travel destination

Slow speed for road conditions

Increase driving distances between vehicles for increased stopping distance

Buckle up and don’t drive distracted

MOVE OVER for all stopped emergency vehicles, highway vehicles and tow trucks.