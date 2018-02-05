5 Step AAA plan to keep you earning brownie points with that special someone all year long

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Tammy Arnette, Public Affairs Specialist for AAA Mid-Atlantic, returned to the studio with some great examples of how AAA can help you and your Valentine save on more than just car insurance. From flowers, to chocolates, to clothing, a AAA membership comes with great discounts you wouldn’t expect. Tammy also shared how viewers can save even more by using the promo code: GFT18.

For more information call 1-888-MEMBERS and visit www.AAA.com/join

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY AAA MID-ATLANTIC}