Winter weather advisory for central, western Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. -- A storm system will spread precipitation across the Commonwealth into Sunday afternoon. While the majority of the precipitation will be rain, it will start as a wintry mix for parts of the viewing area.

A winter weather advisory is in effect north and west of Richmond.

The snow moving in from the west will be encountering warmer air, changing to the snow to sleet and freezing rain. Freezing rain falls as a liquid, but freezes on impact with the cold ground.

Any snow and sleet accumulations will be light, but the period of freezing rain could create slick conditions on untreated surfaces, especially bridges and overpasses.

There is a better chance of a glaze of ice forming farther west. If we see any mix in the immediate Richmond area, it will be brief and should not cause any major issues.

As temperatures warm above freezing, the precipitation will transition to just plain rain in all areas, and we will see periods of steady rain this afternoon into this evening. Over one-half inch of rain is possible.

Highs will range from the upper 30s far northwest to the 50s southeast.

We will dry out with decreasing clouds Sunday night.

