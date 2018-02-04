VDOT warns drivers to watch for icy spots Monday morning

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — VDOT officials are warning drivers to be lookout for icy spots on roadways Monday morning.

CBS 6 Meteorologist Mike Goldberg said breaks in the clouds will mean temperatures lowering into the upper 20s and low 30s by daybreak, so damp roads could become icy in spots.

As a result, VDOT crews will be on patrol and will treat roads with salt and sand as needed.

“Drivers should use caution around the region, especially on raised surfaced areas, as any moisture on the roadway could freeze into black ice,” officials said in a news release.

VDOT offered the following driving tips for icy or wet conditions:

Use caution, particularly on bridges, overpasses, shaded and low-lying areas.

Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.

Keep a safe distance of at least five seconds behind other vehicles.

If you begin to skid, do not brake. Take your foot off the gas and steer the vehicle in the direction you want to go

