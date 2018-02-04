Mother arrested after toddler found face down in hot bathtub dies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MATHEWS COUNTY, Va. – The mother of a one-year-old boy who died after being left alone in a hot bathtub has been charged in his death.

Gloucester County Rescue was called to a home, along the 11100 block of John Clayton Memorial Highway in in Mathews County, after someone reported the child was scalded in the tub Thursday afternoon. The child was rushed to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

"The victim’s mother advised the child had been left alone in the bathtub and when she returned the hot water was running and the child was face down in the tub," a Mathews Sheriff's Office spokesperson said.

The Medical Examiner in Richmond will determine the exact cause of the child's death.

Miranda Dawn Gilbert was charged with Felony Homicide to wit Child Abuse and Neglect and three counts of Felony Child Abuse and Neglect.

Gilbert is being held without bond at the Middle Peninsula Regional Security Center.

"Mathews County Social Services was also contacted and are jointly investigating this matter," the sheriff's spokesperson said.

Deputies said the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story.