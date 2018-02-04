‘Freedom Day’ play honors life of Frederick Douglass

RICHMOND, Va. — In honor of Black History Month, the group Dreamers Imagine put on a play at a Richmond church to highlight the life of life Frederick Douglass.

“Freedom Day” takes a trip back into the 1800s, shining the spotlight on the abolitionist, writer and orator.

People of all ages and walks of life came together at the 31st Street Baptist Church with a common ground to learn about U.S. history.

Many believe Frederick Douglass was the most influential black American leader of the 19th century with the goal of freedom.

“I think it’s important for millennials to learn the past so we can learn from what we’ve come from and not just say black power — without knowing why you’re standing on that black power,” one attendee said.

While shedding light on the dark reality of how enslaved men, women and children once lived.

A portion of the proceeds from the play will benefit Martin Luther King J.r Middle School, the 31st Street Baptist Church Nutrition Center to feed the homeless and a local scholarship fund.