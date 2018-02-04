3-legged goldendoodle from Central Virginia competes in ‘Puppy Bowl’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Animal Planet’s annual “Puppy Bowl” featured one adorable canine from Central Virginia.

“Sophie Jo,” a nine-month-old puppy who was rescued from a domestic violence situation by Green Dogs Unleashed in Fluvanna, competed in the game.

Her rescuers said she is an amazing dog with a great personality.

“Sophie Jo is a happy-go-lucky goldendoodle that needed to have her leg amputated,” an announcer said during the “Puppy Bowl.” “She has just become the most friendly and outgoing puppy we have seen here."

The pup was adopted by a couple from Lakeside in October and was trained as a therapy dog.

She works with students at schools alongside her friend “Buttons,” who was adopted with her.

"Sophie Jo's" journey was covered by the Richmond Times-Dispatch. Click here to read about her journey and why her new owners said she was destined to be part of their family.