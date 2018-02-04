× 3 killed after car rolls, hits tree in Caroline County

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. — Three people are dead after their car flipped on its side and hit a tree in Caroline County Saturday night.

The accident occurred at approximately 10:07 p.m. when a 2006 Mazda traveling east at the intersection of Route 721 and Route 640 overcorrected crossing over the center line before running off the road to the left. The vehicle then rolled onto the passenger side and struck a tree.

The driver, 25-year-old Remington Walton of Milford, and his two passengers, 27-year-old Rebecca McDonald of Fredericksburg and 27-year-old Brian Bixler Jr. of Woodford, died from their injuries at the scene.

Police say Walton and Bixler were not wearing their seatbelts. McDonald, who was the front seat passenger, was trapped inside the vehicle while Bixler was ejected from the vehicle.

Speed is being considered a factor in the crash.

The accident remains under investigation.