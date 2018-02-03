× VDOT contractor struck and killed in I-95 accident

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — Police are investigating an accident that left a VDOT worker dead on Interstate 95 Saturday morning.

The accident occurred at approximately 11:15 a.m. in the southbound lanes on Interstate 95 at mile marker 35 in Prince George County. Police say that a VDOT contractor employed by DBI Services was struck by a vehicle while working with a mobile pothole repair work zone.

The contractor succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.