Woman saw flames shooting from refrigerator in Henrico townhouse fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A family is picking up the pieces after a fire ripped through their townhouse in Henrico County Saturday morning.

Henrico Fire responded to the 11400 block of Abbots Cross Lane for reports of a small kitchen fire.

Tracy Randall, the mother of one of the residents living in the townhouse, said her daughter was alerted by a smoke detector.

"My daughter and her boyfriend and her daughter were asleep and the smoke detector woke them up," Randall said.

Randall said her daughter alerted her family after she saw the flames shooting from the refrigerator.

The family ran outside where neighbors helped and called 911.

"The neighbors came out and called the firetrucks and started giving them clothes and coats to put on," said Randall.

Randall is thankful for the neighbors and friends that are helping her daughter's family.

"Thank God," Randall said. "This could've went totally different, but you know four lives are saved and things can be replaced."

Capt. Robert Rowley with Henrico Fire said the fire was under control within 10 minutes of crews arriving.

No injuries were reported.

Fire officials are investigating what sparked the blaze, but family members said they believe the cause was electrical.