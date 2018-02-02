Workout with celebrity trainer Chris Downing

RICHMOND, Va. – As a former college athlete himself, Chris Downing played basketball at Cuyohoga Community College before transferring to play at Alfred University in New York. Being a local standout as a young basketball player at GlenOak high, Chris was thrilled to open his first gym so close to his roots in a community that will always have his heart. Chris has had the unique opportunity to serve as a motivational speaker for several audiences including Quest Recovery and Prevention Services, Director of Youth Services (one of the roughest juvenile prisons in Ohio), as well as local high school and youth groups. With his new partnership with Beachbody, Chris has had the opportunity to release Shift Shop. This revolutionary training program focuses on a 3-week rapid rebuild getting you quickly in better shape for life.

Chris will be leading a 30-minute workout and a 30-minute motivational speech and Q&A session with the audience. A limited amount of tickets have now been released on a first come, first serve basis.

It’s all happening on Saturday, February 3, 2018 at the Greater Richmond Convention Center Richmond Women’s Health & Fitness Expo presented by CBS 6

For all the details visit, www.rvahealthexpo.com