Truck – hauling 56,000 pounds of meat – overturns on I-64

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. — A truck hauling 56,000 pounds of meat overturned on Interstate 64 in Goochland Friday morning. The accident happened at about 2:50 a.m. in the eastbound lanes near mile marker 150.

“The Trooper’s preliminary investigation reveals at present that a tractor with a refrigerated trailer hauling approximately 56,000 pounds of meat overturned on its side losing its product and has lost fuel due to a ruptured fuel tank,” Virginia State Police spokesperson Sgt. Keeli Hill said. “At present, there has been reports of minor injuries from the driver.”

Clean up was expected to take several hours and the crash remained under investigation.

