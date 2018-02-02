New Richmond schools superintendent visits Bellevue Elementary

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. — Jason Kamras, the new superintendent of Richmond Public Schools, kicked off his first day on the job at Bellevue Elementary School Friday morning.

The former Washington D.C. public school administrator was sworn in Monday morning with the aim of every school in the district becoming accredited within the next five years.

“I want us to create a school system in which every Richmond parent will be happy randomly assigning your children to any Richmond school,” Kamras said Monday.

The new superintendent greeted students, faculty and staff at Bellevue Elementary School Friday morning where teachers said they are ready for change.

Danielle Hudekn, an art teacher at Bellevue, said additional funding and "more wraparound services" for some children would be helpful.

Marilyn Tillar, an instructional assistant at the school, said she was impressed with Kamras' personality and experience.

The 43-year-old educator's resume includes more than 20 years in education, first as a middle school math teacher and most recently as Transitional Chief of the Office of Equity for Washington, D.C. Public Schools.

The Princeton and Harvard graduate created and implemented programs for D.C. schools to recruit, develop, and retain teachers.

“He was very engaged and very excited about meeting all the kids. And the kids were very excited to meeting him. It was sweet.”

Kamras is married to an educator and has first and third grade sons who'll attend Richmond Public Schools.

This is Kamras first time as a superintendent of a school division.