Child, found face down in hot bathtub, dies

MATHEWS COUNTY, Va. — A one-year-old boy left alone in a hot bathtub has died, according to the Mathews County Sheriff’s Office.

Gloucester County Rescue was called to a home, along the 11100 block of John Clayton Memorial Highway, on Thursday afternoon after someone reported the child was scalded in the tub. The child was rushed to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

“The victim’s mother advised the child had been left alone in the bathtub and when she returned the hot water was running and the child was face down in the tub,” a Mathews Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said.

The Medical Examiner in Richmond will determine the exact cause of the child’s death.

“Mathews County Social Services was also contacted and are jointly investigating this matter,” the sheriff’s spokesperson said.

The child’s name has not yet been released.

