Meet new K9 graduates Zeus, Havoc and Draco

RICHMOND, Va. – Zeus, Havoc and Draco are the newest officers to hit the streets of Virginia. It may sound like the community is protected by immortals or wizards, but these are the latest K-9 officers to join the force.

It took 14 weeks, and a lot of effort to get to this shining moment of Basic School Graduation – and there was no pomp or circumstance. Instead the procession included a refrain of “good boy” as officers ran their new partners through skills like completing an obstacle course and attacking a “suspect.”

“You get a bunch of bumps, bruises…bled a couple of times. Everyday you wake up and you’re sore, but it’s worth it,” said Officer Daniel Dixon, who is partnered with Havoc.

Havoc and Zeus, who is partnered with Officer Samuel Hernandez, will serve the Richmond Police Department.

Draco is from Louisa County and is headed off to drug school for more training.

“We just want to continue to add animals to our toolbox, if you will, to safeguard the community,” said Richmond Police Chief Alfred Durham.

Havoc and Zeus were 11 months old when they started training; Draco was 18 months old.

“Coming from day one out here to what we are able to do now, it is pretty amazing looking back,” Dixon said.

The RPD K-9 Unit has 12 dogs total; eight in patrol, three in drug, and one in bomb detecting.