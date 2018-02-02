Goochland Cares Free Clinic & Family Services invites the community to tour the new facility

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – Goochland Cares Free Clinic and Family Services invites the community out to tour and learn about the services provided in the brand new facility. The Goochland community staple has been supporting area residents in need since the 1950's. The organization has a food pantry , a clothes closet and provides medical, dental and health care. Goochland residents also have access to financial assistance, critical home repair, emergency housing, and support for domestic and sexual violence victims.

Community Open House Friday , February 2 (3 p.m. - 6 p.m.) 2999 River Road West, Goochland, VA (804) 556-6260 www.GoochlandCares.org